Motorola Edge 30 Ultra renders leaked ! – Read on for details ..

The introduction of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra could be on the horizon, as renders of the smartphone have surfaced online, revealing several crucial specifications and the expected design. The device is expected to be launched as Moto Edge X in the Chinese market. The leaked photos are following all of the previous leaks and rumours surrounding the smartphone. The selfie camera on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a hole-punch design, according to leaked renders. On the back, the phone is seen to include a triple camera module and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In renders released by noted tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in partnership with 91Mobiles, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, or Moto Edge X, was spotted. The handset is shown in Blue and Grey colours in the leaked renders. Motorola is expected to release the Edge 30 Ultra in a variety of colours. The hole-punch display on the forthcoming Motorola handset is seen with minimal bezels and flat edges. A Google Assistant button and a fingerprint sensor are expected to be included in the smartphone. A microphone, a speaker grill, and a USB Type-C port can also be found on the bottom.

In terms of optics, the leaked renders suggest that the phone would have a triple back camera configuration, which confirms previous rumours. The back cameras, as well as an LED flash and a noise-cancelling microphone, are housed in a rectangular module.

According to previous rumours, the Motorola Edge X would include a 6.67-inch full HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It’s expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor and two RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. It’s possible that the device will run on Android 12. Two 50-megapixel cameras and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are expected to be included in the phone’s triple camera setup. The smartphone is expected to have a 60-megapixel selfie camera. The forthcoming Motorola phone is expected to include a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging capabilities.