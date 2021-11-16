Telangana village bags UNWTO’s prestigious ‘best tourism village’ award

Nalgonda: Pochampally village of Telangana was declared on Tuesday, as one of the best tourism villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). The prestigious honour will be given on the occasion of the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly on December 2, 2021, in Madrid, Spain.

G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), congratulated the people of the village and said, ‘Pochampally’s unique weaving styles and patterns received special focus through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of Vocal 4 Local as a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

‘On behalf of the people of Pochampally in particular and the people of Telangana, I am grateful that this award has been bestowed on the village of Pochampally. I am also grateful to the Ministry officials for presenting the case for Pochampally and other entries effectively’, the Minister added.

The honour of Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO Pilot initiative aims to award those villages which are outstanding examples of rural destinations and showcase good practices in line, with its specified nine evaluation areas. It also aims at supporting villages to enhance their rural tourism potential through training and access to opportunities for improvement. The Ministry of Tourism had recommended three villages for the UNWTO Best Tourism Village entry from the country. These were Kongthong in Meghalaya, Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh and Pochampally in Telangana, from which Pochampally was selected.

Pochampally, 50 Kms from Hyderabad, is a town in Nalgonda district of Telangana and is often termed as the Silk city of India for their exquisite sarees that are woven through a unique style named Ikat. This style, Pochampally Ikat, had received a Geographical Indication (GI Status) in 2004.