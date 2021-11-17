Air Arabia announces special airfares

Sharjah: Sharjah based budget air carrier, Air Arabia announced special airfares for the UAE nationals and residents. The special holiday package was announced as the UAE residents will be having a four-day break from December 1 to December 4. Air Arabia has introduced holiday packages to 11 destinations.

The fare to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan is Dh 1,249 per person. The fare to Almatyand Salalah start at Dh 1,499. Kyiv at Dh 1,649, Moscow at Dh 1,675, Baku at Dh 1,749, Yerevan at Dh 1,799, Istanbul and Tbilisi at Dh 1,949, Tashkent at Dh 1,999 and Nairobi at Dh 3,359.

The package includes return flights plus three-night hotel stay with breakfast.