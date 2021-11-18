UAE to develop unmanned military, commercial vessels with Israel

In Dubai on Thursday, Emirati and Israeli state-owned weapons manufacturers signed a strategic agreement to collaboratively create autonomous vessels capable of anti-submarine warfare.

On the last day of the biannual Dubai Airshow, EDGE, an Abu Dhabi-based military firm, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced their alliance.

The companies stated that they would design the ‘170 M’ advanced modular unmanned service vessels, which could be utilised for both military and commercial reasons, in a joint statement.

IAI, an aerospace and defence corporation, said in March that it would collaborate with EDGE to build an advanced drone defensive system.

The unmanned Emirati-Israeli ships would be able to independently operate both partially and completely, performing missions such as submarine detection and anti-submarine warfare.

In a statement, EDGE Chief Executive, Faisal Al Bannai remarked that those advances would open numerous doors for them in local and worldwide sectors, military and commercial alike.

It might also be used for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, mine detection and sweeping, and as a launch platform for specific aircraft.

It might be customised for oil and gas exploration, among other things, on a commercial level.

IAI will create the autonomous control system and incorporate payloads, while Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) will design the platform and integrate the control systems and payload.

The statement made no mention of how much money had been put into the project or when it would start production.