England’s Olly Stone retires from test cricket

Olly Stone of England, is contemplating retirement from test cricket due to a recent back injury that has ruled him out of the upcoming Ashes series in Australia.

Stone underwent back surgery in July for a stress fracture, keeping him out of England’s lineup for the five-match Ashes series, which begins on December 8 in Brisbane.

‘I’ve given myself the best possible chance of doing everything I can, to play test cricket, and if it means I can’t, it would sit right with me if I have to call it a day in the longer format,’ Stone told the BBC on Thursday.

Stone’s growth has been hampered by a string of ailments during his career, with the paceman having played three tests for England since his debut in July 2019.

‘If I’m being honest, I’ve got to seriously consider if I want to step back out there and do it again,’ he added.