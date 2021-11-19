Kerala tea seller, who travelled the world with his wife, passes away

KR Vijayan, the proprietor of Sree Balaji Coffee House in Kochi, Kerala, who inspired people to achieve their travel aspirations, has passed away at the age of 71 due to age related complications. Kerala’s travelling couple Vijayan and Mohana made headlines for travelling around the world using funds they saved from their small tea stall in Gandhinagar.

The 71-year-old breathed his last on Friday morning. The couple had been married for almost 40 years and had travelled up to 26 countries together, the most recent one to Russia, this October. This was also their first international journey since the Covid-19 pandemic.

They embarked on their journey in 2007 when the duo realised that they had accumulated enough money to explore the world. Hence, Vijayan and Mohana travelled to Israel for their first trip outside of India. Since then, the pair has been to the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and other countries.

As word of their inspiring tour spread, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra volunteered to support their travel in 2019. The pair travelled to Australia and New Zealand in December 2019, their last foreign journey before the pandemic.

Vijayan had remarked before their journey to Russia last month that it was a place that the couple had wanted to see for a long time. This was also the first time the couple’s grandkids travelled with them on their worldwide tour.

Earlier, the duo had revealed their secret by saying that they used to save Rs 300 every day from their income, which came to help them cover their vacation expenditure. Amounts beyond this were taken as small loans that they would repay by working hard at the teashop.