5 new phones for Motorola; all in one go

Motorola is in the mood of launching smartphones. In the last few days, the company launched 5 series of smartphones in the market. The Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31 are the five smartphones launched simultaneously. Moto G200 is the premium handset on the list. The Moto G41 and Moto G31 are affordable models.

Moto G31

The Moto G31 is priced at 199.99 Euro (approximately Rs. 16,700). The phone will hit the market in Europe in the coming weeks and is expected to be available in countries like India, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East too. It runs on Android 11 and features a 6.4-inch Full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The processor is a MediaTek Helio G85 paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The internal storage is 128GB and can be further expanded with a microSD card (up to 1TB). The Moto G31 comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The selfie camera is 13 megapixels. The battery is 5,000 mAh with 10W charging support.

Moto G41

The new Moto G41 is priced at 249.99 Euro (approximately Rs. 20,900). It runs on Android 11 and features a 6.4-inch Full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The processor is a MediaTek Helio G85 paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is 128 GB. Storage can be further expanded with a microSD card (up to 1TB). The Moto G41 comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the Moto G41 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery with Turbo Charge 30 fast charging support.

Moto G51

The Moto G51 is priced at 229.99 Euro (approximately Rs. 19,300). It will be available in the European market in the coming weeks. The smartphone will also be launched in India, Latin America and the Middle East. The device runs on Android 11 and features a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The phone is packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro SOC paired with 4GB of RAM. The internal storage is 64GB and can be further expanded with a microSD card. The Moto G51 comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens with a triple rear camera. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The battery is 5,000 mAh with 10W charging.

Moto G71

The base variant of the Moto G71 is priced at 299.99 Euro (approximately Rs. 25,200). The Moto G71 is expected to be launched in India, Latin America and the Middle East. The device runs on Android 11 and features a 6.4-inch Full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and has 128GB of internal storage. The Moto G71 comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The battery is a 5,000 mAh turbo power 30 with fast charging. The main connectivity options are USB Type-C port, Bluetooth V5 and Wi-Fi.

Moto G200

The new Moto G200 is launched in the European market for a price of 449 Euros (approximately Rs 37,800). It is also available in Latin America. The phone will be available in Glacier Green and Stellar Blue color options. The Moto G200 runs on Android 11 based out-of-the-box. It has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The Moto G200 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Moto G200 comes with a triple rear camera. It comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.