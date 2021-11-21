This country to resume commercial passenger flights from India effective November 29

New Delhi: Singapore will resume commercial passenger flights from India from November 29 under its Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL). Six flights will be operated from Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) signed an agreement for this with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in India.

Applications for vaccinated travel passes (VTP) for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India will start on November 22 at 6 pm Singapore time. VTP applicants should have their passport and digital proof of vaccination. They should also know the address of the place they intend to self-isolate themselves while waiting for on arrival PCR test result.

At present, Singapore provides quarantine free entry for vaccinated passengers from the following countries: Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.