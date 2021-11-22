NIA arrests prominent Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez on terror-funding case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested prominent human rights activist Khurram Parvez from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its on-going investigation in a terror funding case. The anti-terror agency arrested Khurram after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

The agency conducted raids at Parvez’s residence in Sonwar and office in Amira Kadal of Srinagar on early Monday among other places in Jammu and Kashmir linked to the case. NIA has carried out searches with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The NIA investigators picked up Parvez, the chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) and the programme coordinator of the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) from his residence in the afternoon. He was later arrested following questioning at the agency’s office in the Valley. Parvez has been reportedly booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The agency in October last year had also conducted raids at several locations in the valley including Parvez’s residence and office. Parvez was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA) in 2016. His arrest had come a day after he was barred from travelling to Switzerland to participate in a session of the UN Human Rights Council. He was released after 76 days of prison.