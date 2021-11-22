Punjab polls: Kejriwal arrives in Moga to kick-start ‘Mission Punjab’

Amritsar: Ahead of the up-coming Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Punjab on a two-day visit on Monday. The party has issued a statement on Sunday, where AAP Punjab state president and MP Bhagwant Mann informed that Kejriwal will arrive in Punjab today to launch his ‘Mission Punjab’.

‘We will make big announcements for the women of Punjab and their empowerment in the party program in Moga. In the evening, I will visit Ludhiana where I will talk to auto drivers, Kejriwal said, addressing the media in Amritsar. As a part of Mission Punjab, Kejriwal will visit various places in Punjab in the next one month and announce the party’s programmes for the state and its people, in view of the upcoming Assembly elections slated on early 2022. On Tuesday, Kejriwal will attend the party’s program after addressing a press conference in Amritsar.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly, becoming the opposition party in the state. Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.