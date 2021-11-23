Case filed against Kangana for anti-Sikh remarks

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa have filed a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making anti-Sikh remarks. Sirsa said the actress should be admitted to jail or mental hospital for her hateful remarks against the Sikh community.

‘Kangana Ranaut’s statement is indicative of her cheap mentality. It is disrespectful to the farmers to say that all three agricultural laws are being withdrawn due to Khalistani terrorists. She insulted the entire Sikh community. She is a factory of hatred. ‘ Sirsa said.

Sirsa also demanded that the government should take stern action against Kangana’s hateful content on Instagram and that the security provided to the star and the Padma Shri should be withdrawn immediately. Sirsa said on Twitter that he had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut said the decision to repeal the agrarian law was unfortunate, shameful and unjust. The actress said that India is a jihadi country and dictatorship is needed here.