Indian girl killed in Alabama, USA

In Alabama, a 19-year-old girl from Kerala was shot and killed. Mariam Susan Mathew, daughter of Boban Mathew and Bincy of Edapally Parambil Veettil near Thiruvalla, has been identified as the deceased. Bullets reportedly burst through the roof and killed the victim while she was sleeping in her home. Her assailant is suspected to be her next-door neighbour.

Mariam Susan Mathew was shot by an occupant on the upper floor of her residence, according to Fr Johnson Pappachan of the Malankara Orthodox Church Diocese of South-West America. According to the press announcement, she was pronounced deceased on the spot. The case is being investigated by the Montgomery Police Department.

A businessman from Kerala, Sajan Mathew, was shot and killed by a 15-year-old boy during a robbery attempt earlier this month.

More information is awaited.