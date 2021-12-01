UN ambassador warns of possibility of new Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed

The United Nations Mideast envoy cautioned Tuesday that unless the key drivers of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are addressed quickly and decisively, the region risks devolving into ‘another tragic escalation of bloodshed.’

Tor Wennesland told the United Nations Security Council that the parties must ‘calm things down on the ground,’ reduce violence across the Palestinian territories, avoid unilateral steps such as new Israeli settlement construction, and solidify the May cease-fire that ended an 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, he urged immediate action to address the serious fiscal and economic crisis that is endangering the stability of Palestinian institutions in the West Bank. ‘Even a complete and immediate cash package may not be sufficient or arrive quickly enough – if at all – to assist buffer the implications of the current crisis,’ he said.