La Palma island turns into open air-lab for volcanologists

Scientists all over the world have flocked to La Palma, a Spanish Canary Island in the Atlantic Ocean, to study a volcanic eruption only one hour’s drive from an international airport and to work under military escort. The rare eruption is being studied from the ground, the sea, the air, and even space with cutting-edge technology.

The ultimate goal on La Palma, as in the two dozen other large active eruptions throughout the world, from Hawaii to Indonesia, is to exploit a unique window of opportunity to better understand volcanic eruptions: how they start, grow, and, most importantly for the islanders, how and when they finish.

