Pope Francis visits Lesbos island, offers comfort to migrants

Pope Francis returned to the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday to comfort refugees in a migrant camp and to condemn Europe’s indifference and self-interest ‘that condemns to death those on the fringes.’

‘Please, let us put a stop to this civilizational shipwreck!’ the Pope spoke in the Mavrovouni camp, a cluster of white United Nations containers on the sea’s edge, surrounded by barbed wire fencing and draped with clothes hung on lines.

When the Pope arrived at the camp, he took his time walking along the barricades, patting infants and babies on the head and posing for selfies. After being serenaded by African women singing a welcoming song, he offered a ‘thumbs up.’