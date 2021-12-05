Sharjah to host Sharjah Events Festival from December 10

Sharjah: Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) announced that the first ever Sharjah Events Festival will be held on December 10 and 11 at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre. A total of 25 public and private entities in Sharjah will be participating in the event.

The timing of the event is from 4 pm-11 pm on Friday and 2 pm-10 pm on Saturday. Sharjah’s 2022 calendar of events and celebrations will be unveiled at the event.

Residents of Sharjah are allowed to attend the event free. The theme of the event is ‘#See_Sharjah’. Entertainment shows , folk shows, music, sports, art and craft, and competitions, and other events will be held.

SGMB informed that those who register for the event online will be included in a raffle draw and will be eligible to win attractive prizes.