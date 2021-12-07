BJP holds parliamentary party meeting outside Parliament

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a parliamentary party meeting at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Janpath in Delhi. The meeting took place outside Parliament House as the auditorium is under maintenance.

The location of the meeting is noteworthy since the centre is devoted to Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, whose death anniversary was celebrated on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP PresidentJagat Prakash Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and others attended the meeting.

The meeting took place in the midst of opposition parties’ frequent adjournments over the suspension of 12 members of Parliament (MPs). These leaders demanded that their suspension be lifted. Due to the demonstrations, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned five times on Monday, with only 45 minutes of debate.