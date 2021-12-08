WHO warns against using survivors’ plasma to treat COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization warned against using blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for those who have the illness, noting evidence that the costly, time-consuming infusions are ineffective in averting severe sickness or death.

The World Health Organization’s advice against utilising convalescent plasma, a component of blood strengthening in antibodies, was published in the British Medical Journal, and is based on findings from 16 trials involving over 16,000 patients with varying degrees of coronavirus infection.

‘Despite its initial promise, current evidence shows that it does not improve survival or reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, and it is costly and time-consuming to administer,’ the World Health Organization said in a statement announcing the recommendation of an international group of experts on guideline development.