Israel extends travel ban for another ten days

In an effort to prevent further cases of the omicron strain of coronavirus entering the country, Israel decided on Thursday to extend its tight travel restrictions, including a ban on all foreign nationals entering the country, for a further ten days.

According to a statement published by Israel’s Prime Minister, Neftali Bennett, and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, the limitations on passengers arriving at Ben-Gurion International Airport will remain in effect until at least December 22.

All Israelis returning from abroad must self-quarantine until they receive confirmation of a negative coronavirus PCR test result, while those coming from high-risk countries must isolate at a state-run quarantine facility at Ben-Gurion International Airport, until they receive a negative PCR test result.