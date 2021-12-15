Paris celebrates 100th birthday of Bloody Mary, the iconic cocktail

Harry’s Bar in Paris celebrates the famous Bloody Mary’s 100th birthday, a cocktail made with vodka and tomato juice believed to have been invented there 100 years ago.

The centennial celebrations this week provide a nice break from the winter doldrums and gand growing concerns about the spread of Omicron virus.

The bartender double-checks everything. Visitors from Australia, Egypt and other countries converge to sample the famous drink at Harry’s, whose clientele have included writers Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald during the previous century.

Franz-Arthur MacElhone, great-grandson of bar founder Harry MacElhone, told several stories about the drink’s origins.

According to Harry’s Bar history, the drink was created by bartender Fernand Petiot and the recipe was originally published in 1921 in a book called ‘Harry’s ABC of Cocktails.’