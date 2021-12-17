Asian Champions Trophy: India beat Pakistan

Dhaka: In hockey, India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 3-1 in the group level matches of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Dhaka. For India, Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals (8th, 53rd minutes) and Akashdeep Singh scored one goal (42nd minute). Pakistan’s lone goal was scored by Junaid Manzoor in the 45th minute.

India had earlier drawn 2-2 against Korea in their tournament opener. In the second match India defeated hosts Bangladesh by 9-0. India is at the top of the points table with seven points. India will next face Japan on Sunday.