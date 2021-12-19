BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth bags silver medal

Huelva: In badminton, India’s Kidambi Srikanth bagged a silver medal in the men’s singles event at the BWF World Championship in Huelva, Spain. Kidambi Srikanth lost to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore by sets by ’21-15, 22-20? in just 43 minutes. This is the first time that a men’s player from Singapore has won gold at the BWF World Championships.

On Saturday, Srikanth had created history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to enter the final in the men’s singles category of the BWF World Championships. In an all-Indian battle, former world number one Srikanth rallied to defeat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17.

Srikanth thus bettered the feats of legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983), B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) and Lakshya Sen (bronze in this edition). The maiden silver also placed Srikanth alongside P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who had finished runner-up in the past.