Israel bans travel to 10 more countries

Tel Aviv: Israel banned travel to 10 more countries. The decision was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after the Cabinet meeting. The travel ban will come into force from December 21,2021.

As per the new rule, all Israelis would need special permission to fly to the United States, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland, Turkey and Canada. Most of the African countries, eight European countries and the United Arab Emirates are also included in the list.

All Israelis returning from the banned countries, including vaccinated and recovered ones, must enter quarantine for at least seven days. Foreign nationals are not allowed to travel from these countries to Israel, except in humanitarian cases with the approval of a special governmental committee.

Here’s the list of countries Israel will extend its travel ban:

United States

Canada

Belgium

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Morocco

Portugal

Switzerland

Turkey