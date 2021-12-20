Pope Francis says domestic violence against women ‘almost satanic’

Men who commit violence against women are engaging in ‘almost satanic’ behaviour, Pope Francis commented on Sunday.

He made the remark, which was some of the strongest language he has used to condemn such violence, during an interview with three women and a man on Italy’s TG5 network on Sunday night.

‘The number of women who are beaten and abused in their homes, even by their spouses, is very, very high’ Pope Francis said in response to a query from a domestic violence survivor called Giovanna.

‘The problem is that it’s almost satanic to me because it takes advantage of someone who can’t protect herself and can only attempt to block the punches,’ he explained. ‘It is humiliating. Very humiliating,’ he added.

After fleeing a violent household, Giovanna stated that she had four children to look after.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out over two years ago, the Pope has spoken out several times, against domestic violence, which has risen in several nations as a result of lock-downs that have confined many women with their abusers.