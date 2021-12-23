Farmers to meet Punjab CM Channi; demand debt waiver

Farmers, united under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, are scheduled to meet Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday. The farmers will keep their claims before the government, which include farm debt waiver, cancellation of FIRs filed against farmers during the anti-farm law agitation, and compensation for land acquired for highway projects.

Farmer unions affiliated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have staged protests across Punjab in recent days, demanding a complete waiver of farm loans and reparations for the relatives of those killed during the anti-farm laws stir. They had also blocked railway lines in Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, and Hoshiarpur on Monday and Tuesday, disrupting the transit of up to 156 trains.

Following the agitation, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will meet the protesting farmers to discuss their demands. Members of as many as 32 farm unions met in Ludhiana on Saturday to finalise their agendas ahead of this crucial meeting.