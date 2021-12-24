Chhattisgarh: Congress bags victory in urban body polls

Raipur: Congress has registered a victory in urban body polls held in Chhattisgarh, winning 174 wards out of 300 wards for which counting has been completed. According to an election official, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered victory in 89, while Janta Congress Chhattisgarh in 6. The counting is still underway for the 70 wards. The polls were held on December 20.

Also read: UP Polls 2022: Opposition leaders including former home minister joins BJP

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel congratulated the winning candidates. ‘From Bastar, Surguja, Sarangarh to Bhilai and Bhirgaon we have received good results. I congratulate all our winning candidates and the party workers’, he said. Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam said, ‘We have won the semi-finals and will win the final match too. Congress will come back to power in the state in 2023’.