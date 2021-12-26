South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon and Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu dies at 90

South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon and retired archbishop Desmond Tutu (90), has died on Sunday in Cape Town. Tutu has won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his fight against racial inequality in South Africa.

Desmond Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in1997 and also underwent surgery. Tutu was subsequently admitted to the hospital several times for the treatment of infections and other ailments.

‘The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa’ President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

Tutu utilised his international profile as South Africa’s first Black Anglican archbishop to campaign for sanctions against the White-minority government. He led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission from 1996 to 1998, which aimed at uncovering the injustices of the past. When Nelson Mandela became the country’s first black president, Tutu coined and popularised the term ‘Rainbow Nation’ to describe the country.