US Prez Biden, First Lady visit hospitalised kids on Christmas Eve

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid a visit to a hospital on the eve of Christmas. The two visited the kids who are confined to hospitals and are unable to return home for the holidays. The first lady of the United States has a custom of visiting a hospital before Christmas. On the other hand, the hospital personnel and children were completely taken aback by the visit of the President.

According to the White House, this is the first time a sitting President takes part in the Christmas festivities. Besides visiting the hospital, the Prez and the First Lady called the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa tracking service, on the phone and spoke to them – a long-standing tradition with the First Ladies, which was revived by Jill Biden.

This morning, the First Lady and I stopped by the Children’s National Hospital to spread a little holiday cheer. We hope everyone has a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season. pic.twitter.com/5eBIDRgptp — President Biden (@POTUS) December 24, 2021

Also Read: Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle gets engaged to Arjun Bhalla

Furthermore, both the President and the First Lady mingled with the youngsters who were working on winter craft projects. Biden interacted with the kids and inquired about their project and future goals. Following that, they both also interacted with some parents.