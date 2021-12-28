Country announces 90-day visa free entry for UAE citizens

Dushanbe: Tajikistan has announced 90-days visa free entry for UAE citizens. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in the UAE has informed that UAE nationals with diplomatic, special and normal passports can now travel to the Republic of Tajikistan without pre-entry visas and for stays of up to 90 days for each visit. The decision comes into effect on January 1, 2022.

As per the Global Passport Index released by the Arton Capital, the UAE passport is the most powerful in the world. 98 countries offer visa-free entry, 54 countries offer visas on arrival for UAE citizens.