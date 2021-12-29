Actress Amala Paul receives UAE’s Golden Visa

Amala Paul, a well-known actress in both the Tamil and Malayalam film industries, has been granted the renowned Golden Visa of UAE.

Announcing the news, the actress took to her social media handle and wrote, ‘They say go for Gold, and for gold I went! Received UAE’s Golden Visa today. Feeling absolutely fantastic. Thank you to everyone that made this happen’.

Amala Paul is the latest in a long line of movie stars to get the Golden Visa. Several performers, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, and Shah Rukh Khan, have received it before the actress.

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term resident visa that is automatically renewed and lasts for five to ten years. It is given to high performers in a variety of professions, as well as investors and individuals with great potential.