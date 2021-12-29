Play Indian music on flights, at airports: Aviation ministry

The aviation ministry has written to Indian airlines and airport authorities urging them to play Indian music on their flights and airports, citing a request from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), which submitted a letter recommending the same a few days ago. The ministry also cited other airlines that play music ‘quintessential’ from their respective countries, like Jazz in American flights and Mozart in Austrian airlines, encouraging Indian airlines to follow their footsteps.

‘Music played by most airlines across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, Jazz in American airline or Mozart in Austrian Airline and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East. But Indian airlines seldom play Indian music in flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason to be truly proud of ‘, says the advisory written by aviation ministry joint secretary Usha Padhee to DGCA chief Arun Kumar and Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Sanjeev Kumar.

On December 23, the ICCR wrote to Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, requesting him to make it mandatory for Indian airlines and airports to play Indian classical or light vocal and instrumental music.