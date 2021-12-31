India-Saudi air bubble agreement: Flights to 8 Indian cities announced

Riyadh: The Indian government has signed an air bubble agreement with Saudi Arabia. Under this deal, all eligible travellers can travel between the two countries.

Under this agreement flights will be operated from Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Madinah to Kozhikode, Cochin, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai and Delhi. The flights between the two countries will begin on January 1, 2022.

Air travel bubbles are temporary travel arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended. India has an air bubble agreement with 35 countries. These include: Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA) and Uzbekistan.