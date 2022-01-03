Country to lift entry ban imposed on some countries

Tel Aviv: Israel government has decided to lift the entry ban imposed on some countries. The government decided to admit foreigners with presumed Covid-19 immunity from low-risk countries. The new entry rule will come into force from January 9.

Passengers coming from ‘Orange List’ countries will be allowed to enter Israel. They must be either vaccinated or must be recovered from Covid-19. They will be subject to PCR testing before and after arrival. Australia, Italy and Ireland are included in the Orange List. 16 countries included in the ‘Red List’ will be shifted to Orange List. This includes South Africa, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France and Canada.

Also Read: Possible dates of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr in 2022 revealed

The United States, Britain, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mexico, Switzerland and Turkey remain on Israel’s red list. Passengers from these countries require advance special permission from an Israeli committee to enter the country.