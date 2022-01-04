Prime Minister of Haiti survives assassination attempt

On Saturday, gunmen attempted to assassinate Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during a ceremony commemorating the Caribbean country’s independence.

On Monday, Henry’s office announced that ‘bandits and terrorists’ attempted to assassinate the prime minister at a church in the northern city of Gonaives, where a ceremony commemorating the country’s 218th anniversary was being held.

Video footage showed Henry and his entourage scrambling toward their vehicles as an armed group began firing outside the church in Gonaives. According to Haitian media, a gang may have been involved in the shooting, which killed one person and injured two more.

A local gang boss had issued threats against Henry in the local media before this incident. The prime minister’s office announced that the individuals who opened fire on Henry’s convoy had been arrested.

Since Moise’s assassination, there has been increasing worry regarding the safety of Haitian officials.