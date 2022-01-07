Kazakh government issues shoot-to-kill order to suppress protests

After days of violence, security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan’s capital, Almaty, on Friday, and the country’s Russian-backed president said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill in order to quell a nationwide uprising.

Police were patrolling the debris-strewn streets of Almaty a day after Moscow ordered paratroopers to help quell the insurgency, though gunshots could still be heard.

Hundreds of people have died, and public buildings have been looted and burned across Kazakhstan in the worst violence the former Soviet nation has seen in its 30 years of independence.