27-ft-tall glass pyramid with 54,740 champagne glasses creates record in Dubai

A Dubai hotel set a Guinness World Record with a champagne pyramid made up of 54,740 champagne glasses.

Officials at the Atlantis, The Palm hotel in Dubai said it took five days to stack the 54,740 glasses filled with Moet & Chandon champagne into a 27-feet-high pyramid. The resulting beverage stack achieved a new Guinness World Mark for the tallest drinking glass pyramid, surpassing the previous record of 50,116 glasses set in Madrid in 2017.

Timothy Kelly, the executive vice president and managing director of Atlantis Resorts and Residences said, ‘Following what has been a challenging year for us all, it’s a pleasure to stand here today toasting to the dawn of 2022. The champagne tower is traditionally a beacon of greatness and generosity, and we’d like to toast to a new year filled with both in abundance’.