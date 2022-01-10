Baby lost in the chaos of the Afghan airlift, located and returned to his family

In the chaos of the evacuation of Afghanistan refugees by American forces in August, an infant boy was handed in desperation to a soldier across an airport wall, by his parents, by his parents , after which he was lost in the crowd.

On Saturday, He was found and reunited with his family members in Kabul.

Sohail Ahmadi, the baby, was just two months old when he disappeared on August 19 as tens of thousands of civilians fled Afghanistan when the country surrendered to the Taliban.

The infant was spotted in Kabul, where a cab driver, Hamid Dafi, 29, noticed him at the airport and took him home to raise as his own child.

Safi finally decided to hand the baby over to his grandfather and other relatives who were still living in Kabul after more than seven weeks of discussions and pleadings, including a short jail time by Taliban police.

A relative of the baby said that they will now try to reunite him with his parents and siblings, who were evacuated to the United States months ago.

Mirza Ali Ahmadi, the boy’s father, who served as a security guard at the United States embassy, and his wife Suraya believed that their son would have been crushed in the crowd as they approached the airport gates on their way to scramble onto a flight to flee to the US during the chaotic exodus in the summertime.