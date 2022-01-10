Motorola Launches Moto G71 5G in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Motorola has launched its latest 5G smartphone, Moto G71 5G in India. The smartphone will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting January 19, 12 p.m. It is priced at Rs 18,999.

Moto G71 5G will be available in two colour options- Neptune Green and Arctic Blue. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 409 PPI and brightness up to 700 nits .The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It has a triple rear camera that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. Moto G71 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Turbo Power fast charging solution. The smartphone comes with support for WiFi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB-C port.