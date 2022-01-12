Passenger breaks into cockpit of American Airlines at Honduras airport

The American Airlines claimed on Tuesday that a customer stormed into the cockpit of one of its plane at a Honduran airport and damaged the plane as it was boarding for a route to Miami before being brought into custody.

American Airlines said in a statement that crew members intervened and the individual, who was not immediately recognised, was apprehended by local police. There were no injuries reported.

As a pilot tried to stop him, the suspect raced down the jetway and into the cockpit, breaking flight controls and attempting to leap through an open window.

In a statement, American Airlines added, “We thank our great crew members for their professionalism in addressing a challenging circumstance.”

The Boeing 737-800, which was carrying 121 passengers and six crew members, was forced to land at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the Airlines said in a statement.

A replacement plane was on its way to Honduras, with an extended departure time of 9:30 p.m. local time.