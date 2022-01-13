Scientists tell us how long a mask can be used

Face masks have been a part of our life since the onslaught of the Wuhan Virus. However, not everyone followed protocol and anti-mask protests took place all around the world. On the other hand, those who wear face masks should be aware of the many types of face masks available. It is also crucial to understand how long one can wear the same mask.

According to research, wearing N95, KN95, or KF94 masks (the thicker, origami-style ones) provide better protection. A person with Covid-19 who is not wearing a mask would take 2.5 hours to transmit it on to someone using an N95 mask, but someone wearing a surgical mask would only take 30 minutes.

N95 masks, unlike cotton masks, are not machine washable, and unlike three-layer surgical masks, they are not always single-use. So, how long do you think you will be able to wear the same higher-quality mask? Is it better to toss it away after a few days or keep using it until it’s completely worn out?

‘It all depends on the duration, what type of setting you’re in and what you’re doing in that setting. If the respirator is not compromised, you can safely reuse it’, University of California San Francisco Health Safety Officer Matt Carlson told the San Francisco Chronicle.

To prevent particles from going in, masks should have a strong grip and a seal around your face. The mask becomes looser the longer you use it. Over time, touching, adjusting, and removing the mask will loosen it.

It’s time to toss away the mask once it no longer seals, or if the filters are obviously damp or unclean, according to Carlson. He went on to say that individuals should have many N95 masks and rotate them to get the most out of them. They should be kept in a paper bag or in a clean location. He also stated that masks should be discarded sooner than others when used in high-risk environments such as supermarkets for extended periods of time.

As N95 masks cannot be sanitised, there have been worries about the environmental impact of discarding them. The majority of masks are non-recyclable and should be securely disposed of in a bag so no one else comes into touch with them.