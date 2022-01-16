Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic loses court appeal, flies out of Australia

On Sunday, after a judge affirmed the decision of the Australian government, to deny his visa, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic flew out of Australia , culminating days of turmoil over the country’s COVID-19 immigration restrictions and his unvaccinated status.

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a high-profile legal dispute over his coronavirus vaccination status, putting his dream of winning a record 21st Grand Slam in jeopardy.

Djokovic, who described himself as “very sad,” said that he will comply with the Federal Court judgement upholding his visa cancellation because of concerns that he could promote anti-vaccine sentiment.

On the eve of a tournament series that he has dominated for a decade, he declared, “I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open.”