Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Is MCU’s New Superhero

On Tuesday, Marvel Studios released the trailer for Moon Knight, a film starring Oscar Isaac. Marc Spector, the actor, is introduced as a man struggling to accept his alter ego, Moon Knight. The character is the most recent addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s superhero roster.

Marc has a sleeping condition and suffers from dissociative identity disorder, as shown in the teaser for Moon Knight. ‘I can’t tell the difference between my everyday life and my dreams,’ Marc admits as he lies in bed, Kid Cudi’s Day ‘N’ Nite playing in the background, perfectly blending into the narrative.

The sitcom will premiere on Disney Plus on March 30th, according to the promo. In addition, Marvel Studios released a poster depicting the Moon Knight with a crescent-shaped sword. Moon Knight joins Marvel’s already impressive lineup of superheroes