Dr Geetika’s top winter foods for radiant, healthy skin

The severity of winter can affect the skin in multiple ways. For some, the cooler temperatures are comforting, but for others, they are a huge source of suffering. During the winter, the skin suffers the most. This is primarily due to the low humidity in the air, which causes the skin to dry out. Dry, flaky skin is a significant health concern. People usually try to remedy it by applying moisturisers and creams to their skin on a regular basis. While these exterior treatments can help renew the skin to some extent, they can’t replace a well-balanced diet. Focus on your food if you want healthy, beautiful skin this winter.

Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, offered some advice on the connection between nutrition and skin health in the winter. Her video, titled “Winter meals for healthy and bright skin,” speaks words about the importance of properly nourishing the skin.

Carrots

Carrots are high in carotenoids, which are stored in the skin and act as protective barriers against harmful UV rays. They also aid in the prevention of skin cancer. Carrots are also high in vitamins A and C, which help to prevent wrinkles, balance out skin tone and texture, and clear acne.

Beetroots

Beetroots assist in skin cleansing by eliminating pollutants.

Green leafy vegetables

Fresh, green, leafy veggies are in season during the winter. You can use kale, spinach, or mustard leaves, as well as any other local greens. These are an excellent source of iron, which aids in the healing of visible wounds. They also include vitamin K, an antioxidant that helps to alleviate dark circles under the eyes and minimises the indications of ageing.

Berries

During the winter, strawberries, blueberries, and other local kinds are plentiful. They are rich in antioxidants like glutathione, which help us to balance and inhibit skin cells irritation.