Try these 3 immunity booster drinks to avoid Omicron infection

Doctors and health experts have recommended individuals improve their immune systems since they are the first line of defence in fighting the highly modified coronavirus strain and lowering the chance of infection. Workplace stress, irregular eating hours, late-night sleeping, and avoiding nutritious meals all contribute to low immunity. To avoid becoming infected with Omicron, one must make a little lifestyle modification. It is recommended that we consume foods that are high in antioxidants and aid in the strengthening of our respiratory system and overall immunity.

Ginger and Apple Cider Vinegar

A drink made with ginger and apple cider vinegar can help increase immunity. While ginger contains antiviral properties, apple cider vinegar includes bacteria and prebiotics that boost immunity and even prevent respiratory infections. To make the drink, boil water with ginger for five minutes. Meanwhile, combine the lemon juice, one teaspoon of fresh ginger juice, and one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a mixing bowl. Before drinking it, you can add a pinch of cayenne pepper.

Turmeric Root Tea

Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory agent that helps the body fight sickness. If you have a cold or a sore throat, turmeric root tea can help. Turmeric is well-known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects. Two cups boiling water, one-inch fresh turmeric root, half teaspoon pepper powder. Boil it until the mixture has been reduced to half its original volume, then turn off the heat. If necessary, drizzle with natural honey.

Granola Fruit Smoothie

It is a natural way to increase your immunity. A granola fruit smoothie is a high-protein drink made with granola, cinnamon, yoghurt, banana, flaxseeds, and honey, among other ingredients. Combine flaxseeds, granola, bananas, cinnamon, and honey in a bowl. The smoothie is nutritious, satisfying, and refreshing.