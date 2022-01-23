Do you take Vitamin D supplements? Here are a few things to remember

Vitamin D, popularly known as the sunshine vitamin, is necessary for one’s health. It not only guarantees the right functioning of the immune system, but also the healthy development of muscle cells. Getting sunshine is the greatest and most natural approach to increase Vitamin D levels in the body.

However, you may satisfy your vitamin D requirements by consuming high-nutrient foods or supplementing your diet with vitamin D. Vitamin D provides a slew of health advantages and lack of it may lead to a variety of health issues.

It is difficult for the body to obtain adequate sunshine throughout the winter. Fatigue and lethargy, as well as bone pain, muscular weakness, and cramping, may follow. In various ways, vitamin D varies from other vitamins. The skin secretes it when it comes into contact with sunshine, and it is referred to as a hormone.

Many people find it necessary to take vitamin D supplements as they live in cold areas and vitamin D is only available in a few foods. Vitamin D pills can assist you in meeting your nutritional needs and avoiding deficiency-related issues.

Taking too many supplements, on the other hand, might result in a number of undesirable side effects and difficulties. It is also critical to understand everything there is to know about supplements before using them.

Hypervitaminosis D, also known as vitamin D toxicity, is a rare illness in which the vitamin D levels in the body rise to dangerously high levels. Taking too many vitamin D tablets instead of obtaining enough sun or eating vitamin D-rich foods is the most common cause of this. Experts advise that supplements should only be taken when absolutely essential.

Vitamin D increases calcium absorption, which is essential for the formation of strong, healthy bones. Too much vitamin D in the body, on the other hand, can produce hypercalcemia, a condition marked by elevated calcium levels in the blood that can bring unpleasant and sometimes deadly symptoms.

Calcium levels in the body usually range from 8.5 to 10.8 mg/dL. A high calcium level in the body can induce nausea, vomiting, weakness, and frequent urination, among other things.

When the body has too much calcium in the circulation owing to excessive vitamin D levels, it might be difficult for hormones to bind nutrients to the bones. This can cause bone discomfort and raise the risk of bone fractures and injuries. It can also have an impact on one’s posture.

High calcium levels in the blood can make it harder for the kidneys to concentrate urine, which can lead to kidney issues. Polyuria is the outcome of this, and it is characterised by abnormally high volumes of urine.