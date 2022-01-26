Airline announces special air fare for India-UAE travel at Dh 250

Sharjah: Sharjah-based low-budget air carrier, Air Arabia has introduced special one-way airfares to 13 cities across India. Passengers can travel to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Goa, Calicut, Kochi, Trivandrum, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Nagpur at fares starting at 250 UAE dirhams.

Also Read: UAE launches new app that can diagnose 45 heart diseases in 10 seconds

The airline also resumed the shuttle bus services between Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah Airport with a frequency of three times daily at Dh30 per passenger.