Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter dies by suicide

The granddaughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, reportedly committed suicide in a Bengaluru residence on Friday morning. Soundarya, who was a doctor at a private hospital in Bengaluru, was living with her husband, Niranjan who is also a doctor. She got married two years ago.

According to police, Soundarya’s body had been sent to the Bowring hospital in the city for a postmortem to determine the cause of death. Soundarya was seen hanging in a private Bengaluru flat, and police have allegedly filed an unnatural death case.

Soundarya is the daughter of Yediyurappa’s first daughter, Padmavathi.

According to a report, the matter was found after a domestic assistant phoned Niranjan at around 10 am and said that despite ringing the bell and pounding on the door, there was no answer. Niranjan hurried to the apartment and opened it with a spare key after failing to reach his wife on her mobile phone. She was discovered in a hanging state at that time. She was transported to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. She is also said to be the mother of a nine-month-old baby.

As per reports, authorities have stated that the evidence points to a suicide case. Further investigations are on.