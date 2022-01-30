Covid third wave has a negative impact on tourism in J&K

After making a promising comeback until the end of last year, the third wave of Covid has had an impact on tourism in Jammu and Kashmir in January.

From a high of 1.4 lakh visits in December 2021, the number of visitors this month has dropped to slightly over 60,000, down from a high of 1.4 lakh in December 2021.

Tourist arrivals have decreased, but not stopped, as a result of the mounting Covid incidents this month, according to tourism department officials. ‘The pandemic has had an impact on arrivals, but they haven’t dropped as much as expected.’ People are still arriving, albeit cautiously. So far in January, we’ve had 60,000 to 65,000 visitors, which is a respectable number, said Zeeshan Khan, assistant director, tourism department, publicity.

In the final half of 2021, the UT began establishing new quirky and virgin sites to keep the sector booming throughout the year, owing to Covid-induced global restrictions, early snowfall in Kashmir, and an aggressive push by the administration.