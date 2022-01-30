Here are some of the best winter drinks you can enjoy this season

With the weather getting colder by the day, it is difficult to resist the impulse to curl up in a comforter and sip a hot beverage to keep warm. Not only that, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, demand for home cures is on the rise, and Indians are experts at employing spices and herbs in unusual ways, whether in food or hot beverages.

People in different parts of the nation have their own unique and healthful beverages that are a must-try and produced with a variety of spices. Here’s a selection of popular drinks to keep you warm on cold winter evenings or get you through those dismal mornings.

Masala Tea

This list is topped by everyone’s favourite Masala Tea. This desi chai, which is accessible all throughout the country, is made with a blend of mild spices such as clove, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and tulsi leaves. This classic touch of adding spices to the tea adds taste and warmth to help keep the cold weather at bay, and the health benefits of these components should not be overlooked.

Haldi Doodh

The following drink is highly popular in Indian households, and everyone has tried it at least once in their lives. Haldi Doodh is a favourite home medicine for all moms since it is high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory qualities. It aids in the relief of physical discomfort, as well as the improvement of immunity and metabolism. Turmeric and black pepper, when combined, aid in the healing of sore throats, colds, and fevers, as well as having antiviral and anticancer qualities.

Rasam

Rasam, a classic South Indian drink made with ginger, spices, tamarind, and vegetables and tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves, is ideal for the winter months. The diversity of spices in Rasam aids in keeping you hydrated and also treats a sore throat, flu, cold and cough.

Kashmiri Kahwah

Kahwah, a traditional Kashmiri tea made with green tea leaves, saffron, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves and topped with dried fruits, is excellent for staying warm and boosting immunity and metabolism.