Here is a recipe for soothing and energizing lemongrass tea

Winter came in with a barrage of chilly winds and low temperatures, as well as viral infections, sore throats, and other ailments. While this is the season for celebrations and good cheer, it is also critical to take additional measures and include a few antioxidant-rich foods in your diet to help your immune system.

These immune boosters may be added to your diet as meals or beverages and will help to improve your overall health. As a result, chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to provide the recipe for a delectable and revitalising lemongrass tea that can calm even the most frazzled nerves.

Lemongrass is well-known for its antioxidant capabilities all throughout the world. It is also known for having a relaxing scent and is widely used in aromatherapy. ‘This herbal infusion is zesty lemongrass in combination with ginger and aromatic Indian spices. It is believed to help cleanse and flush harmful toxic waste out of the body and boost the immune system thanks to its anti-oxidant properties’, the chef said.

Take a look at the ingredients of Herbal lemongrass tea and the method given below:

Ingredients: Water–2 cups, Cinnamon sticks–3, Ginger– an inch, Cardamom pods– 4 or 5, Lemongrass leaves – a few.

1. Boil the water.

2. Roughly pound the cinnamon sticks, ginger, and cardamom pods with a pestle and mortar.

3. Place the mixture in the boiling water and add the lemongrass leaves right away.

4. Simmer for a few minutes before removing from the heat.

5. Sweeten with jaggery powder and enjoy with family or friends!